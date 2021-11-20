ISL 2021-22: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur - Can Owen Coyle register his maiden win against the Red and Golds?

When Owen Coyle came to India in December 2019, he took the Indian Super League (ISL) by storm, turning around Chennaiyin FC's fortunes spectaculary in the 2019-20 season.

Coyle arrived at a time when Chennaiyin were struggling at the bottom of the table after the first six matches of the campaign. The manager had only 12 matches in his hand and play-offs spot seemed a distant dream for the Marina Machans.

But Coyle managed to weave his magic and in the next 12 outings, Chennaiyin managed to secure 25 points scoring 28 goals and finished third in the league table. The club then edged out in-form FC Goa over two legs and reached the final where they lost to eventual champions ATK FC.

In the last season, Coyle joined Jamshedpur FC and despite several injury concerns in the squad, he kept the team in the hunt for a play-offs spot till the second last round.

In the one and a half seasons he has spent in the ISL, Coyle has won at least one match against every team in the league barring one that is Kolkata giants East Bengal who had joined the league in the 2020-21 season.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss faced the Red and Golds twice last season where he managed to hold them to a goalless draw in the first phase and lost 3-2 in the second phase.

As Jamshedpur FC gear up to kick-start the new season against East Bengal on November 21, Coyle will hope to break the jinx and register his maiden win against the Kolkata club.

Let us take a look at some more stats from the upcoming encounter between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal. (Stats Courtesy: Opta Jeev)