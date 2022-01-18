Breaking unwanted records - Can East Bengal break their duck against FC Goa this season?

FC Goa have just one win from their last six games when they host East Bengal in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Kolkatan outfit are on a winless streak for 15 straight games overall, breaking Hyderabad and NorthEast United's record of 14 games without a win in the ISL season 6.

Article continues below

The Gaurs' first win of the season was against East Bengal. However, Derrick Pereira-led team are going through a rough patch in their ongoing campaign that sees them with 13 points from 11 games.

With Mario Rivera taking over the reigns from interim Renedy Singh at East Bengal, the Spaniard in his second stint at the club has the task of pulling the former I-League side out from the bottom spot with just 6 points after 11 matches this season.

Here are some interesting statistics from Opta Jeev as Goa look to do the double against East Bengal: