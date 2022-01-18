Breaking unwanted records - Can East Bengal break their duck against FC Goa this season?
FC Goa have just one win from their last six games when they host East Bengal in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.
On the other hand, the Kolkatan outfit are on a winless streak for 15 straight games overall, breaking Hyderabad and NorthEast United's record of 14 games without a win in the ISL season 6.
The Gaurs' first win of the season was against East Bengal. However, Derrick Pereira-led team are going through a rough patch in their ongoing campaign that sees them with 13 points from 11 games.
With Mario Rivera taking over the reigns from interim Renedy Singh at East Bengal, the Spaniard in his second stint at the club has the task of pulling the former I-League side out from the bottom spot with just 6 points after 11 matches this season.
Here are some interesting statistics from Opta Jeev as Goa look to do the double against East Bengal:
- FC Goa are one of the seven ISL teams against whom East Bengal are yet to win an ISL game, the two sides have played each other thrice in the competition with the Gaurs winning one (D2).
- FC Goa have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 games in the ISL, only once have they score more (a run of 13 games in the 2020-21 season).
- FC Goa have won just one of their last seven ISL games against teams from Kolkata (D3 L3), with that sole win coming against East Bengal earlier this season (4-3).
- East Bengal are the only team who are yet to gain a single point from losing position in the current campaign of the ISL; in fact they are also the team to have dropped the most points from winning positions in the current edition of the ISL (11).
- FC Goa are the team who have the best passing accuracy in the current edition of the ISL (79.8%) having completed 4091 of their 5129 passes this season; meanwhile, East Bengal have the least (65.3%).