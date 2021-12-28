Juan Ferrando: Most important thing is that ATK Mohun Bagan trusts in me

Juan Ferrando admitted of the emotional turmoil having to face his former side, FC Goa, as head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ahead of Wednesday's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, the Spaniard has also gone on to target winning the league and leading Bagan to the AFC Champions League.

What was said?

Made the switch from FC Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan mid-way through the season after the Kolkatan outfit decided to part ways with Antonio Habas, Ferrando said, "Of course, it's our challenge to win the league, to be in the play-offs, to win the trophy and after the ISL to be ready to play in the AFC Champions League.

"I like this pressure. For me, it's a great challenge, but the most important thing is that the club (ATKMB) trusts in me. When the club decided to call me, it's because they want to work with my point of view about football and I'm happy about that.

Easy facing FC Goa?

"There are confused feelings and emotions that are difficult to explain, but I'm a professional and I try to do my best. Before the game and after the game it's different. In the moment of the game I put my focus to try and win the game," the former Goa boss commented.

"Of course, I wish FC Goa all the best, but sometimes it's necessary to make these decisions. They have a head coach (Derrick Pereira) who was very close to the first team all the time. He will prepare a new plan, but I don't pay attention to the opponents and I hope we have success with our plan."

What's the plan?



Ferrando's stated that his vision for the way he wants his new side to play is not limited to any individual but the entire squad.



I think the level is high, of course, but football is not only about quality. It's necessary to work like a team, improve day by day, to make a plan and for all the players to trust in this plan.

Our target is to play in attack. For me, it's important that centre back, right back, left back, everybody helps in attack, and for everyone to understand about all the points and work in this way.

I think it's necessary to talk about all the players. For me it's very important that the level of the team is the same if you play with Roy (Krishna), (David) Williams, Hugo (Boumous), (Joni) Kauko, Pritam (Kotal) or anybody," he signed out.



