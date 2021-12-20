ATK Mohun Bagan's Bastab Roy 'trusts his players' following Antonio Habas exit

ATK Mohun Bagan have parted ways with Antonio Habas and brought in Juan Ferrando by triggering the latter's release clause at FC Goa.

The Green and Maroons are winless for the last four games but assistant coach Bastab Roy believes in his players.

What was said?

Asked about making it to the play-off, he said, "We are always hopeful. It's our job to motivate the players and the players are always looking forward to giving their best on the pitch."

More particularly responding to a negative impact, if any, on the players due to the exit of Habas mid-way through the season, Roy added, "I don't think so. All are professional players and they give their best on the field. I trust my players."

One win changes everything

Currently seventh on the standings, Bagan face lowly placed NorthEast United on Tuesday, but Roy has cautioned taking the Highlanders' lightly after their win over East Bengal.

"The league table is very unpredictable. One match (win) they jump immediately. They beat mighty East Bengal in the last match. We feel that we should not underestimate any team," he said.

