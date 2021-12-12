ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Habas satisfied with his team's effort against Chennaiyin FC

ATK Mohun Bagan were forced to split points as Chennaiyin FC rallied back to hold the Mariners to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Liston Colaco gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the 18th minute in a quick counterattack whereas, Vladimir Koman equalised just before the half-time whistle with an opportunistic shot from outside the box which Amrinder Singh couldn't keep out.

What Antonio Habas had to say?

Bouncing back from back-to-back defeats wherein they conceded seven goals in two matches, the Spaniard was pleased to pick a point against a 'difficult opponent'.

"I think the (ATKMB) players did well, discipline and tactical-wise. I'm very happy with the team. Chennaiyin FC is a good team also and they scored a fair goal. We have to grow everyday. For me, the performance was satisfactory," he said.

"We are used to playing different system. I am satisfied with the performance on the general line because we had a difficult opponent."

Substitutions came too late?

With players like Carl McHugh and David Williams on the bench, Habas called for the first change in the tie post the 80th minute, at a time Chennaiyin had already scored the equaliser and were dominating the second half.

"No, because the team was okay," the Bagan coach responded. "They play well, the substitutions are for changes (to) improve and I think that the substitution wasn’t (needed) in the moment."

Article continues below

Chennaiyin are the team to beat

As the only team yet to face defeat having played four games in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season, Chennaiyin coach Bozidar Bandovic is impressed with his players' performance.

"Tactically our performance was very good. I want to congratulate my players for the game they played. Tactically, individually, in terms of showing the effort and character we were good.

"You won't see my team delaying the game. They will play till the end. I am very happy how they played and I want to congratulate my players. If we keep playing like this, we will win games," he remarked.