ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
With the first leg of the second semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) ending in a 1-1 draw, the winner of the second leg tie that is to be held at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday will make to the final due for Saturday at the same venue.
|Game
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
|Date
|Tuesday, March 9
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:
Injured - Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj
Doubtful - Sandesh Jhingan
Suspended - None
Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams
NorthEast United Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - Deshorn Brown
Suspended - None
Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego