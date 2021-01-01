ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

NorthEast United are eyeing the record of four consecutive wins in competitive matches for the first time in the club's history...

NorthEast United and FC Goa, both with 21 points from 14 games, head into a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture against each other at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Thursday evening.

Game NorthEast United vs FC Goa Date Thursday, February 4 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta

Suspended - None



Key Players - Deshorn Brown, Federico Gallego



FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - Brandon Fernandes

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Edu Bedia



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz