ISL 2020-21: Kibu Vicuna wary of threat posed by Rafael Crivellaro

Vicuna hopes that his side pick full points from their upcoming game...

have had a disappointing start to their (ISL) campaign as they have accumulated just a point from two matches. On Sunday when they will face , Kibu Vicuna is focussed to earn his team's first full points of the season. But the coach is well aware that going up against a well-drilled side like Chennaiyin FC will not be easy.

"Chennaiyin played very well against . They have one of the best offensive midfielders in the league in (Rafael) Crivellaro. They have some of the best who were very important last season. They got a very successful second place, they have a very good team," assessed Vicuna ahead of the clash.

His men gave away a 2-0 lead against and looked out of ideas in the attacking third. But Vicuna feels that the problem lies in finishing and not in creating chances.

"We saw two different halves in the last game. We controlled the game in the first half. We have to improve in every aspect of the game. It is true that we did not create too many chances but we had more control than the opponent, we didn't score (from) our chances. We played good football in the first (half) but lost control in the second half," said the tactician.

He informed that both Sahal Samad and Rahul KP are training with the team but a final call on whether they will be in the matchday squad will be taken later in the day.

Vicuna rued a short pre-season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the busy schedule which has forced Kerala to play three times in nine days.

"Normally you train more, play more friendlies and have more time to know the team. All the teams have the same problem. We are ready to play friendlies and ready to play more friendlies during the season. We have a lot of players and it is important that all the players get minutes. It is difficult. Some of the players, they are not ready because they started training late. We are going to play our third game tomorrow and some teams have only played one game. In December, we play four games. But we cannot find excuses. This is how the league has scheduled," expressed the winning coach.

Midfielder Rohit Kumar has joined Blasters this season and has earned Vicuna's trust to start in games in the absence of Samad. There is a lot of competition in midfield but the former medio says he is enjoying himself.

"I wanted to play for Kerala Blasters, to take up a new chance and new challenge. Competition in midfield is good. There is improvement where there is competition. It is a healthy competition. We keep pushing each other. I'm trying to improve as a player and as a team. It is just two games. We are disappointed with the last game, we learn from it. The mood is good. We will try to keep our top form throughout 90 minutes," stated the former Hyderabad FC player.



