ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL
The last time Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin faced each other, the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture ended in a goalless draw. The two teams are set to lock horns at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Sunday evening in what is set to be the last game of the season for the two-time champions.
|Game
|Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
|Date
|Sunday, February 21
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Kerala Blasters Possible XI:
Injured - Nishu Kumar
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Sandeep Singh
Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray
Chennaiyin Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - Eli Sabia
Suspended - None
Key Players - Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte