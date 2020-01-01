Jamshedpur FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Nerijus Valskis brace ends Mariners' all-win run

Jamshedpur picked up their first win of the season...

Jamshedpur defeated 2-1 and ended the Kolkata-based club's winning start to the season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Nerijus Valskis picked up a brace (30', 66') to give Jamshedpur a two-goal lead before Roy Krishna's goal (80') set up a nervy end to the game.

Owen Coyle made two changes to the Jamshedpur lineup from their last match. Rehenesh TP and William Lalnunfela replaced Amarjit Singh and Pawan Kumar.

Antonio Habas too altered ATK Mohun Bagan’s winning combination. Bradden Inman, Glan Martins and Edu Garcia replaced Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane and Manvir Singh.

It was end-to-end action right from the beginning of the match. Jamshedpur took an aggressive approach in the attacking third as Coyle deployed two strikers upfront with William Lalnunfela supporting Nerijus Valskis.

The home team could have broken the deadlock in the 13th minute when a long ball from Peter Hartley found Lalnunfela who did well to break Sandesh Jhingan’s offside trap and found himself one-on-one with Arindam. However, instead of shooting straight away, the forward dribbled past Jhingan inside the box and passed the ball to Mobashir whose shot was easily collected by the ATK Mohun Bagan custodian.

The Men of Steel finally scored the opening goal and were rewarded for their relentless effort in the 30th minute. They got three back-to-back corners and eventually, Valskis managed to score with a powerful header off Aitor Monroy’s excellent delivery into the box.

Jamshedpur’s defensive organisation was spot on in the first half as they did not allow any space to Roy Krishna in Bagan’s attacking third and completely nullified the Fijian's threat.

ATK Mohun Bagan went all guns blazing right from the off in the second half in a bid to score an equaliser. Roy Krishna came very close to score from Prabir Das' low cross but his shot was brilliantly saved by Rehenesh.

Against the run of play, Jamshedpur doubled their lead as Valskis converted his brace once again from Aitor Monroy's corner. Mobashir Rahman nudged the corner from the near for Valskis who was kept unmarked by the Mohun Bagan defenders and the Lithuanian did not make a mistake to push the ball into the net.

Habas brought in Manvir Singh in a desperate attempt to come back in the game. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, completely shut shop after the second goal.

Krishna finally pulled one back for the Kolkata club in the 80th minute. Subhasish Bose sent a long ball and Manvir headed back towards Krishna, who took a touch, went past Rehenesh and scored the goal. Jamshedpur defenders had come to a standstill during the goal as they appealed for an offside against the Fijian but the goal was given.

The Men of Steel moved up to the seventh position on the league table after today's win with five points from four games, while the Mariners' position remained unaltered.