ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC confirm Owen Coyle as head coach

The Tata Steel-owned side will be hoping for an improved season under Coyle after a disappointing run last campaign...

have announced Owen Coyle as their new head coach on a two-year deal for the upcoming (ISL) season.

As reported earlier, were only willing to offer a one-year extension to retain the services of the Scottish tactician but it is understood that Coyle was looking for a longer tenure on his contract.

The 54-year-old holds the distinction of propelling Chennaiyin FC to the runners up spot last season after a tumultuous start to the campaign.

Coyle's win percentage with Chennaiyin (53.3) was the second-best of his coaching career after his co-managerial stint with Scottish side Falkirk (63.2) whom he led to the Scottish Football League First Division title in his debut season as a coach in 2003. He also won the 2009 Football League Championship play-offs with . He was also named the Premier League Manager of the Month on two occasions (November 2010, March 2012) during his time with Wanderers.

Coyle is set to be Jamshedpur FC's fourth manager in the three years of its existence in the ISL. The club finished fifth under Steve Coppell and Cesar Ferrando in their first two seasons that was followed by a disappointing eighth place to show for under Antonio Iriondo despite a good start.

The Men of Steel will hope that Coyle can finally ensure that they reach the playoffs for the first time ever.