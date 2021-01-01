Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Isma Goncalves Chennaiyin ISL
ISL
The Islanders eye an eight point lead atop while Chennaiyin look to take inspiration from their performance in the reserve fixture against Mumbai City

Chennaiyin take on leaders Mumbai City in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday evening. Should Sergio Lobera's side win or draw, they will set a new record of the longest unbeaten streak as they are currently unbeaten for 11 games - joint best with Bengaluru in the 2018-19 season under former Blues' gaffer Carles Cuadrat.

Game Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
Date Monday, January 25
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Mourtada Fall, East Bengal vs Mumbai City

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

    TEAM NEWS

    Chennaiyin Possible XI:

    Chennaiyin possible XI

    Injured - Rafael Crivellaro     
    Quarantine - Manuel Lanzarote  
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Isma, Memo


    Mumbai City Possible XI: 

    Mumbai City possible XI

    Injured - None  
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - Mandar Rao Dessai

    Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre

     

