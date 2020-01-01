ISL 2020-21: Lacklustre midfield a concern for Antonio Habas as ATK Mohun Bagan face the FC Goa challenge

The Mariners have struggled to unlock defences lately and need their midfield players to step up against FC Goa...

Antonio Habas's men started their (ISL) campaign on a high by winning three successive games, including the derby against . But there has been a slump recently as they have picked up just one point from their previous two fixtures.

While defending set-pieces has been a concern (all three goals in the last two games have been conceded from dead ball situations), the team's anaemic midfield should be a cause of bigger worry for the Spanish coach.

Habas' teams are not known to play possessional football. They are happy to absorb pressure and hit on the counter. Against in their opening match, they made only 252 passes, which was a league-low after matchday one in the current edition of the league.

Bagan continued in an identical style in the next match against East Bengal and at the end of matchday two, they continued to be the team with the least number of successful passes; yet they were on top of the table. But as the season progressed, their frailties in midfield are becoming even more evident. And it must be noted that after five matches, they continue to be the team with the least number of passes (1535).

The fact that Pritam Kotal has the most number of touches and passes (171) to his name highlights the sorrow state of Bagan's midfield. Even Carl McHugh, who is known to be the metronome in midfield, comes second (168) on the list. Javier Hernandez's injury has further complicated matters for the team.

The Mariners have mostly played with two banks of four where their creative midfielders are more involved in chasing down the opposition rather than building up their team's play. The opposition is having a free run around the centre circle once they bypass the initial press and are putting pressure on the defence. They are lacking the presence of a defensive midfielder who will break attacks and regain possession.

Against , this could prove costly for the Green and Maroon brigade. With players like Alberto Noguera and Edu Bedia in their ranks, the Gaurs definitely have the firepower to take control of proceedings and push back Bagan into their defensive cocoon.

It should come as no surprise that FC Goa are the team with the most number of average passes (509) and touches (635) in a match. They knock the ball around at will and test the opposition's defensive resolve with patience and composure. A momentary lapse in concentration and an opportunistic striker like Igor Angulo will be more than happy to put a defender to the sword.

Playing 90 minutes with such focus is difficult for any defence. might have experienced campaigners like Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri and Kotal in the backline, who are yet to concede from open play, their skill set will be tested to the limits on Wednesday evening.

The problem with ATK Mohun Bagan's midfield is that neither do they recycle possession and quickly pass the ball to the likes of Garcia to create openings nor do they stop the opposition from having a free run at their defence.

Habas will have to look into this as they can ill afford to drop points if they wish to clinch the top spot on the league table and thereby, earn a spot in the prestigious AFC .