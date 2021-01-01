ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya claims the Golden Glove

Mumbai City goalkeeper Amrinder Singh was the closest rival for the award as the Islanders took on the Mariners in the final...

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattarcharya has won the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Glove award - a career first for the 31-year-old.

It was a two-way race between Arindam and Mumbai City's Amrinder Singh for the award going into the ISL final where Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 on Saturday.

With both goalkeepers keeping as many as 10 clean sheets from 23 appearances including the title deciding clash, the Islanders' goalkeeper had more saves (61) saves than Bhattacharya's 59.

However, the ATK Mohun Bagan custodian wins it with a higher minute per goals conceded ratio (108.95) as compared to by Singh's 100 minutes per goals conceded. The Bengali custodian also has the edge in terms of the number of goals conceded as he has let only 19 goals in, while Amrinder has conceded 21.

While Bhattacharya has played a total of 2070 minutes, Singh has played 2100 minutes of football this season.

Amrinder had won the award in the ISL in 2016 after winning the I-League Golden Glove with Bengaluru FC in the previous term. Arindam, on the other hand, had missed out on the award last season after finishing second behind Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.