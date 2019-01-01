ISL 2019-20: Sandip Nandy - Excited to start a new chapter as a goalkeeping coach

The legendary Indian custodian is excited to work with coach Robert Jarni at NorthEast United FC....

Former international goalkeeper Sandip Nandy began a new chapter in his life this season by taking up the role of goalkeeping coach at (ISL) side FC.

Nandi played top tier football for 19 years before hanging up his boots at the end of 2017-18 season. The veteran custodian had played for several top Indian clubs in both and the ISL.

In a chat with Goal, Nandi opened up on a plethora of topics.

Q: How has the first few days of being a goalkeeping coach been?

A: This is a new experience for me. There is a huge difference between being a player and a coach. They are two completely different jobs. This is a new chapter in my life. I am thankful that I got a chance in a team like NorthEast United in the ISL. I will try my best to do well here with all the experience I have and help the goalkeepers here.

Q: Your contemporary players are all starting their journeys as coaches. What is your take on that?

A: I always want good players to come into coaching because no one can have more experience and knowledge than them. I want former players to coach teams. But yes, it is not necessary that a star player will be a great coach. For everyone has to give the licensing examinations and procure necessary degrees to become a coach irrespective of how a big a player you were. I have completed the level 1 of goalkeeper coaching and will get AIFF’s ‘B’ license soon. I did my ‘C’ license three years back. I can say from my experience that I am getting to learn a lot of new things which I never knew about while playing.

Q: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, your teammate at point of time, will be playing under your tutelage this year.

A: I share a very special bond with Subhashish (Roy Chowdhury). We have been playing together since 2004 when we were at Mahindra United. He was a youngster then. We played together in the national team. Now I have a new role that I am his coach. But I have always guided him, then as a senior player and now as a coach. He is a very good goalkeeper and I don’t have to guide him much.

Q: You have a chance to work with a coach like Robert Jarni who is a big name in world football. How is your experience so far with the head coach?

A: It is like a dream for me to work with someone like Robert Jarni. The level of footballer he was, a European Cup winner, I was a little anxious as well as excited to meet him. But when I finally met him, I got to see that he is an extremely down to earth person. Of course, his standards are way above us but I believe if a coach can mix and gel with the players that will be the best thing for the team. The way Robert Jarni is training the players and the way he is working, I am sure the team will do very well this season.

Q: Will TP Rehenesh’s departure affect the club this season?

A: TP Rehenesh was a part of this club for the last five seasons. He was a regular in the first four seasons but hardly got to play last year. Pawan Kumar had played more matches than Rehenesh. He played well, the team reached the play-offs. You need to have competition among the goalkeepers in your squad and only then you will get success. Pawan is a good keeper and so is Soiram Poirei.