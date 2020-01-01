NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC share spoils in a six-goal thriller

NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC shared the honours in what was a roller-coaster match...

and played out an exciting 3-3 draw in an (ISL) clash on Monday at the Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati.

Federico Gallego (4'), Redeem Tlang (77') and Jose Leudo (88') scored for the hosts while David Grande (45+1'), Noe Acosta (82') and Memo Moura (85') were on target for the visitors.

Playing for pride, both managers made a host of changes to the starting line-ups from their last games. Youngsters were presented with an opportunity to prove themselves, with the likes of Amarjit Singh, Rafique Ali, Sandip Mandi and Ninthoinganba Meetei earning a start.

More teams

The hosts dominated proceedings and took an early lead through Gallego. Ninthoi was the architect of the move that saw the youngster split the Jamshedpur defence with an incredible through-ball in the path of Andrew Keogh. The Irishman's first touch was not the best and Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was able to get down and make a comfortable save. But the ball then landed at the feet of Gallego, and the net was left unprotected with the custodian still down after the initial save. The Uruguayan slotted it in comfortably to make it 1-0.

The Highlanders were in control for most parts of the first half and displayed some impressive passing movements across the pitch, with Lalengmawia playing a key role in making it happen. But they were just unable to add a second, despite winning as many as six corners in one half alone.

The Men of Steel were passive for most parts of the second half but struck deep in added time to make it 1-1. Grande leapt above every player in a NorthEast shirt to head home Amarjit's cross and equalise the scores against the run of play.

More to follow..