NorthEast United assistant coach Khalid Jamil - We tried different tactics

The former East Bengal coach refused to blame his defenders for conceding two soft goals in the first half....

FC held FC to a 2-2 draw in Guwahati on Wednesday and remained unbeaten in the ongoing (ISL) season six.

The hosts took an early lead through Panagiotis Triadis’ strike but the Islanders came back strongly as Armine Chermiti scored a brace. Asamoah Gyan then restored parity before the break.

On conceding two soft goals in the span of just nine minutes, NorthEast United assistant coach Khalid Jamil said, “There were no weaknesses but lack of concentration. We lost concentration in the middle because Nim (Dorjee Tamang) was playing his first match. After that, gradually he played well. Mislav (Komorski) also did well.

“I cannot blame my defence. It is not about individuals. You just cannot say defenders did badly. It is all teamwork.”

When asked if his team should have taken advantage of Mumbai’s all-Indian defence and scored more goals, the former coach opined, “They have quality in the squad. Their Indian players are also good. All of them are experienced. I cannot differentiate between Indian and foreign players.”

Mumbai coach Jorge Costa had suggested that his team had forced NorthEast United to play a counter-attack based game for the first time this season.

Responding to Costa’s claims, Jamil said, “Every player played according to the instructions of our head coach Robert Jarni. We tried different tactics. Sometimes we went attacking and sometimes we played on counter-attack.”