ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC rope in Spanish forward Francisco Medina Luna

The 37-year old winger will now ply his trade in the Indian Super League next season...

have signed Francisco Medina Luna, popularly known as Piti, for the Season 2019-20, Goal can confirm.

The Spaniard is a winger who can also play as a forward last plied his trade in Las Plamia, a Greece Super League club. He played 10 matches for The Cyans and scored two goals.

The 37-year old has also played in various outfits in the likes of , Real Zaragoza and Granada CF.

Piti has appeared in 337 matches in his entire career, scored 64 goals and has notched up 21 assists.