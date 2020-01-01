ISL: FC Goa thrash Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad were outplayed in all areas of the field by FC Goa...

Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas scored a brace as thrashed Hyderabad 4-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

Interim coach Clifford Miranda, who took over from Sergio Lobera, made no alterations to the side that started in the 4-2 win over Odisha FC a week ago.

Hyderabad interim coach Javier Gurri made one change to bring in Nestor Gordillo in place of Giles Barnes after their defeat to .

Ferran Corominas was denied from close range by former FC Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani in the seventh minute after Jackichand Singh whipped in a cross from the right. Minutes later, Marcelinho hit the side-netting of Goa's goal.

Boumous latched on to a mistimed shot by Mandar Rao Dessai in the box in the 19th minute to give Goa the breakthrough and almost immediately, Marcelinho struck the post off a Marko Stankovic flag-kick.

In the 31st minute, Adil Khan played a suicidal pass in his own half and Lenny Rodrigues charged in to intercept the same but his shot came off the outside the left post.