Indian Super League

ISL 2019-20: Delhi Dynamos FC's complete fixture list

Comments()
ISL/Sportzpics
Find out who Delhi Dynamos will be take on in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League....

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees Kerala Blasters FC take on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.

Delhi Dynamos kick start their season against Jamshedpur FC on October 22, 2019 away from home. 

The Lions will play their first home game of the season on November 24 when they host ATK.

Editors' Picks

Here's their complete fixture list:

Delhi Dynamos home fixtures ISL 2019/20

 

Delhi Dynamos away fixtures ISL 2019/20

Close