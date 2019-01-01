ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC's Phil Brown - John Gregory is like a caged animal

Hyderabad FC will be looking for their first away win against Chennai..

After the international break, the bottom two sides in the (ISL) face-off, as Hyderabad FC seek their second win against two time champions, , who are yet to win a match.

Ahead of the game, head coach Phil Brown said, “When we went in to the break we had probably nine players in the treatment room. The players went back to their respective countries, their respective homes in and when we came back we slowly emptied the treatment room.”

He continued, “At this moment we have Adil Khan injured and that’s because of the injury sustained in the international game, that’s a disappointment from our point of view. The commitment of the players is fantastic. Most of the players are there in the training room, all pushing and all vying for a start against Chennai.”

The Nizams are looking to come back to winning ways after suffering a home defeat against FC, where they missed a lot of players who were out injured.

“The challenge ahead is quite simple, we have two games (Chennaiyin FC and ) in a short time yet again. The first game remains more important.”

“All the foreign players are available to us and my problem is whom to choose. Bobo has been out for a while and I have to make a calculated decision whether to start them (Bobo and Giles Barnes) or to make them affective from the bench.”

Brown did share his thoughts on Chennaiyin FC who are yet to score a goal this season. The Englishman sounded caution as they come up against a struggling outfit.

"The challenge ahead is quite simple, we have two games in short time yet again. The first game remains the more important games. It reminds me when I play Chennai when John Gregory was in charge. They won the title two years ago and now he’s like a caged animal, a wounded animal.

"He’s not getting the reward for hard work. They are losing games. That’s the hard part of coaching, that’s the hard part of management, to get answers. He has got the same problems like me, picking the right combination of Indian and foreign players. Apart from Adil Khan, we have everybody available. Now we feel like home, this room is like our home. And it gives you a good feel," Brown said.

He continued, "It is a vital game for us, we have the momentum both on and off the field. There is a long way to go. We have to focus on getting the three points which is the most important part against Chennai.”