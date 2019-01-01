Ishak Belfodil on target as Mainz 05 end Hoffenheim's Europa League dreams

The Algeria international's effort was not enough to secure his team a qualification berth for the European competition next season

Ishak Belfodil scored a goal as suffered a 4-2 defeat to in their last game of the season.

Belfodil broke the deadlock at the Opel Arena in the 12th minute to put Julian Nagelsmann's side ahead.

The effort extended the 27-year-old's tally to 16 goals after 28 league outings in his debut season with Die Kraichgauer.

Andrej Kramaric doubled the lead for the visitors in the 32nd minute but they failed to protect it after the restart.

Daniel Brosinski's effort from the penalty spot in the 66th minute inspired Mainz 05's comeback as Jean Boetius' double and Jean Mateta's goal in the closing stages completed the comeback.

The defeat ended Hoffenheim's hopes of progressing to qualifying round of the Uefa next season.

They finished their campaign in the ninth spot with 51 points after 34 matches.

Following the end of the 2018-19 Bundesliga season, Belfodil will hope to make 's squad for the 2019 in .

The Desert Foxes have been placed in Group C against , and .