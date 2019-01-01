Ishak Belfodil hits brace as Hoffenheim decimate Schalke 04
Ishak Belfodil found the back of the net twice as Hoffenheim thumped Schalke 04 5-2 in Saturday’s German Bundesliga game.
The Algerian striker opened the goals surge in the 25th minute before Andrej Kramaric added the second to give the Kraichgauer a comfortable first-half lead.
After the restart, Daniel Caligiuri reduced the deficit from the penalty spot but Adam Szalai increased his side’s lead in the 65th minute.
Nadiem Amiri compounded the woes of the hosts with his 73rd-minute strike before Belfodil wrapped up his brace ten minutes to time to render Guido Burgstaller’s late-minute effort a mere consolation.
The Algeria striker has now scored 15 goals in 24 league appearances to help Hoffenheim keep their top-six spot in the log.
Belfodil featured for the entire duration of the game and will hope to replicate the impressive goalscoring feat with Algeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Desert Warriors are in Group C along with Tanzania, Senegal and Kenya.