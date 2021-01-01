Iseka fires Boye’s Metz past Toko Ekambi’s Lyon

The Kids’ title hopes suffered a massive setback following their home defeat to the Maroons who got the winning strike through the 23-year-old forward

Olympique bowed 1-0 to Metz in Sunday’s French encounter with Aaron Iseka scoring the winning goal.

The hosts had gone on a run of 16 games without defeat, however, they were shocked at home by the visiting Maroons through the Belgian striker of Congolese descent.

Manager Rudi Garcia started Toko Ekambi, Tino Kadewere and Memphis Depay upfront and the trio caused the visitors headache right from the blast of Stephanie Frappart’s whistle.

More teams

Their first chance came in the third minute but Kadewere could not connect to a cross from Lucas Paqueta. Another opportunity beckoned in the 18th minute but Marcelo’s header off Leo Dubois free-kick sailed over the crossbar.

Lyon continued to dominate ball possession and in the 37th minute, Toko Ekambi forced a great save from international Alexandre Oukidja when he latched onto a pass from Depay.

Three minutes before the half-time break, Lamine Gueye’s shot off Farid Boulaya’s cross bounced back off the crossbar.

In the 48th minute, John Boye denied Kadewere a clear sight of goal. Seven minutes later, the Maroons had Thomas Delaine forced off with injury and it looked as if they would be helpless due to the hosts’ pouring attack.

Toko Ekambi found the net in the 74th minute but his volley was ruled out as Houssem Aouar was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

Islam Slimani who signed an 18-month deal from was handed his debut 14 minutes from time and he soon set up Aouar for another chance that impressive Oukidja stopped.

Nevertheless, it was the visitors who had the final say as Iseka darted behind the hosts’ backline, seized onto Farid Boulaya’s pass before rounding goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. That was the youngster’s third goal of the 2020-21 campaign.

Article continues below

🎙️ @RudiGarcia: "It's a frustrating defeat. You have to be efficient against this kind of team and we weren't. We thought we'd scored with Karl's goal, but we were surprised to see it ruled out. But we won't hide behind this - we should have done better."#OLFCM pic.twitter.com/6O7o6f4rh7 — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) January 17, 2021

"It's a frustrating defeat. You have to be efficient against this kind of team and we weren't. We thought we'd scored with Karl's goal, but we were surprised to see it ruled out. But we won't hide behind this - we should have done better,” manager Garcia said after the game.

Despite the slump, Lyon sit in the third position having garnered 40 points from 20 games - two points adrift of leaders . They would be hoping to return to winning ways when they visit on January 24.