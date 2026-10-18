The match between Barcelona and Betis, which ended in a 5-2 win for the Catalan side at the La Cartuja stadium, produced several controversial refereeing incidents, the most notable being the disallowing of Giovani Lo Celso's goal in the 43rd minute, which would have given the hosts a 2-2 draw, after referee Del Cerro Grande called on referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to review the incident on the video assistant referee screen.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", it all started with a handball as Cucho Hernandez and Gerard Martin scrapped for the ball, the Betis man using his left arm to control it.

Play rolled on to the left-hand side of the Andalusian side's attack, where Abde Ezzalzouli tried to whip in a cross. Jules Kounde got it clear after the ball struck his body, but he never brought it under his control.

The hosts won it back. The ball dropped on the edge of the penalty area and Lo Celso met it first time with a superb volley, a fine goal.

Seconds after it hit the net, Carlos del Cerro Grande was in the ear of Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea from the video assistant referee room: "Ricardo, I advise you to review a possible handball in the build-up phase of the attack".

At the screen, the video assistant referee team laid it out for him: "We note that the Betis forward made an extra movement to control the ball. I will show you two angles so you can see this movement, and it is within the same attacking phase. I will also show you the full passage of play so you can assess it".

Two angles followed, showing the Betis player using his arm to control the ball, along with the entire sequence of play. De Burgos watched, then delivered his verdict from in front of the monitor: "Right, for me, the handball is punishable".

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Del Cerro cut in at the same time, saying: "I will show you the same attacking phase", and the Basque referee asked: "Show me the start of the attacking phase, please".

Back came the video assistant referee team: "At the 16th minute, so you can see that the attacking phase is still ongoing. I will show it to you, and you assess it".

In the background, a voice: "There, there, come on please". Then another: "Tell him that, please".

Once he had seen the full attacking phase, De Burgos made his call: "For me, this looks like the same attacking phase, because Barcelona never brought the ball under their control at any moment, okay? I am going to disallow the goal, and restart play with a direct free-kick to Barcelona".

Two key points emerge from the audio. The first is that the handball is clear, according to what "Mundo Deportivo" confirmed, as the Betis player made an extra movement to set up and control the ball, which explains why the international Basque referee gave the offence.

The second concerns the continuation of the attacking phase, known in short as the attacking possession phase.

Guidance from the technical refereeing committee's referee development centre, published during the current season, explains that the attacking possession phase ends when "one of the two teams takes the ball under controlled possession".

That is why the handball counted as part of the same attack despite the ball striking Kounde's body. Barcelona never regained possession at any moment.



