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Gianni InfantinoGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Is the end near? French federation officially announces withdrawal of its support for Infantino

World Cup
France
France

A new blow to the FIFA president

The French Football Federation have withdrawn their support for Gianni Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election, scheduled for March 2027 in Morocco.

 Infantino's plan to sell World Cup shares to private funds proved the straw that broke the camel's back for many European federations, the French among them.

 According to "L'Équipe", federation president Philippe Diallo announced the official withdrawal during a meeting of the executive committee this Thursday. The move follows around ten other European countries, England and Italy among them, and more are expected to take similar action in the coming weeks.

 France now side with UEFA and their president, Aleksander Ceferin, who are fighting hard to bring down the Swiss official.

 FIFA will hold the presidential election in March 2027, during a congress set for Rabat, Morocco.

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