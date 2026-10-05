Is the crisis over? New details in the Salah and Egypt national team file

Mohamed El-Shazly, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Egypt, revealed the latest developments in the crisis between Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, and the team's captain Mohamed Salah, after the latter left the camp following the Angola match in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah was unhappy with Hossam Hassan's decision to haul him off against Angola after 60 minutes. The row escalated into his departure from the camp. Egypt went on to play their next two games without him, facing South Sudan in the same qualifiers before a friendly against South Africa yesterday.

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El-Shazly told Egypt's Modern MTI channel, in comments carried by the Al Arabiya website on Monday, that the dispute between Mohamed Salah and the technical staff of the Egypt national team is heading towards a resolution. He stressed that the atmosphere inside the camp is settling.

"There is currently no crisis between Salah and the technical staff," he explained, pointing out that the November camp will see the return of the national team captain.

He added that the national team is on a positive path built on discipline, creating the right environment to bring back the spirit that was there during the World Cup. What happened recently must be forgotten, he insisted, and should leave no negative effects in the coming period.

"Mohamed Salah is one of the most important icons of Egyptian sport throughout its history, and he is keen for calm to prevail in the atmosphere of the Egypt national team, and he will be present at the next camp," El-Shazly emphasised.

The spokesman also revealed that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Gohar Nabil, is in contact with all of Egypt's professional players abroad, not only Mohamed Salah, as they are ambassadors of the state. The minister had been in touch with Hany Abo Rida, the president of the football association, about restoring calm and discipline to the national team and recreating the atmosphere that was present inside the dressing room during the World Cup.

Egypt face Malawi on 11 and 15 November in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, in the third and fourth rounds of the competition.