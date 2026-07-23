Besiktas are in the grip of an explosive crisis. The Turkish club officially announced the resignation of board member Faysal Ahmed Caglar, only for the man himself to emerge minutes later, deny the news entirely, and threaten legal action.

Besiktas Sports Investments, Industry and Trade Company issued an official statement via the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), which read: "Mr Faysal Ahmed Caglar, a member of our company's board of directors, has resigned from his position as a board member as of 23 July 2026."

The timing is telling. According to Turkish reports, the resignation came just days after Caglar sparked widespread controversy with a post via the club's accounts concerning Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. The management deemed it unprofessional, and it reportedly led to the player's agent raising his financial demands.

Then came the twist. Caglar categorically denied that he had submitted his resignation, insisting the club's statement was untrue and announcing that he would take all necessary legal measures to protect his rights.

The black-and-white club's fans are caught between an official statement confirming the departure of a powerful boardroom figure and a flat denial from the man concerned. The row is now wide open, and it could end up in the courts.