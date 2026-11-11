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Saudi club Al-Ittihad has begun setting its priorities for the upcoming winter transfer window, in order to keep competing for all titles during the current 2026-2027 sporting season.

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Al-Ittihad occupy fourth place in the Saudi Pro League table with 24 points, gathered from 7 wins, 3 draws and one defeat, 3 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Their continental form tells a different story. The Saudi side sit tenth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with just 4 points, taken from a single win, a draw and two defeats.

What are Al-Ittihad's deals in the winter transfer window?

Saudi newspaper "Okaz" report that Al-Ittihad have begun drawing up their plan for the upcoming winter transfer window, intending to sign two players: one a defender, the other a forward.

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Through those deals, Al-Ittihad aim to raise the team's quality in the second half of the current season. The club believe their squad in its current shape cannot keep competing right to the end.

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One obstacle looms largest. Winter brings limited options and little time, and rival clubs are exploiting both by hiking their financial demands to part with any player.

Al-Ittihad's club company are working on a number of understandings to solve that problem, securing the finance needed for the hoped-for deals without running into any obstacles.

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Will Youssef En-Nesyri leave Al-Ittihad?

Signing a defender makes sense given how thin the options are in that position. Saad Al-Mousa has returned from injury, only for his teammate Hassan Kadesh to be struck down, while the club remain unconvinced by Serbian Jan-Carlo Simic.

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Adding another forward, though, may hint at the departure of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, especially given the strong offers he has received to leave the Saudi side in recent weeks.

Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur claimed, in a tweet via his personal account on "X" last Saturday, that Russian club CSKA Moscow have placed En-Nesyri at the top of their list to strengthen their ranks in the upcoming winter transfer window.

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Konur explained that the Russian club intend to table an offer worth 15 million dollars to convince Al-Ittihad to give up their Moroccan forward.

Fahad Sareh, En-Nesyri's agent, denied the Moroccan's desire to leave Al-Ittihad in the upcoming winter window, insisting his focus is on the team and his ambitions with it.

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Sareh told Saudi network "Al-Maidan": "Offers have already arrived to sign Youssef En-Nesyri in the recent period, in preparation for his move in the winter transfer window."

He added: "The idea of En-Nesyri leaving Al-Ittihad is not on the table at the moment, and the player's contract is still extended with the club."

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He concluded: "Any decision relating to En-Nesyri's future will be the responsibility of Al-Ittihad's management, but the player's focus at present is on continuing his journey with the team and achieving further successes."

Al-Ittihad already have both En-Nesyri and Nigerian George Ilenikhena at the heart of their attack, which means the team hardly need a new forward if the pair continue together.

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What has Youssef En-Nesyri delivered with Al-Ittihad?

The Moroccan forward joined Al-Ittihad during the last winter transfer window, arriving from Turkey's Fenerbahce to make up for Karim Benzema's move to traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

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En-Nesyri has been excellent since the start of the current season under German coach Jens Wissing. He has featured in 16 matches, scoring 8 goals and providing two assists.

That form earned the 29-year-old a recall to the Morocco squad during the current international break, after he had been absent from the Atlas Lions at the 2026 World Cup.