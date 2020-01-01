'Is he human?' - Aogo on losing his place to Arsenal 'machine' Kolasinac

The German left-back may have lost his first team place to the Bosnian at Schalke, but he is full of nothing but praise for the defender

defender Sead Kolasinac is a "machine" capable of "destroying" his opponents, according to former teammate Dennis Aogo.

The Bosnian left-back broke through from the youth ranks of and became a first-choice starter for the club before moving to the Premier League in 2017 on a free transfer.

Aogo joined Schalke in 2014 as the first team left-back but eventually lost his place to Kolasinac - yet despite this, he has only admiration for a player who he says never spent any time out injured due to his extraordinary ability to push through the pain barrier.

Speaking exclusively to Goal and Spox, Aogo said: "I have to admit that Sead Kolasinac took a brutal step that year and regularly destroyed his opponents.

"Sead marched up and down with incredible power on the left side. I didn't have even a small chance in the direct duel. I have to be so honest, even if I didn't want to admit it at first. I don't remember a duel that Sead didn't win at the time, as a direct competitor I was almost a fan of him.

"In addition, he was never injured, sometimes he even played with torn fibres or other diagnoses. I thought to myself: 'Is he still human?' He could push the pain away like a machine. It was hard to believe."

Aogo, however, says his best ever teammate was former star Ze Roberto, who he played with at Hamburg between 2009 and 2011.

The 33-year-old hailed the 84-cap international for his presence both on and off the field of play - as well as praising his social media presence, with Ze Roberto currently followed by one million people on Instagram.

Aogo said of Ze Roberto: "He is just an amazing guy, so nice and gentle, but at the same time disciplined in person. You don't have to discuss his qualities on the pitch anyway. Ze was an absolute role model in every aspect.

"It is also amazing what kind of machine he is today. I never thought that a Ze Roberto who was rather old school would be an absolute star on Instagram in 2020."