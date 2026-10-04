Ireland press conference ended immediately after accusation by Israeli journalist

Sunday evening's Nations League match between Ireland and Israel has had a troubled build-up. On Saturday, Ireland's press conference was cut short after a question from an Israeli journalist.

Ireland and Israel meet on neutral ground in Serbia on Sunday evening in the Nations League. The two sides also faced each other last week in Hungary. Ireland won that game 0-3.

A lot happened around that match. The Irish players looked down at the grass during the Israeli national anthem, did not shake hands with Israel's players and wore black armbands 'in recognition of all victims in the Gaza conflict'.

That was not the end of it. After the match, the Football Association of Ireland announced they were investigating reports of racist abuse aimed at Ireland striker Adam Idah by Israeli fans.

Then the issue surfaced again on Saturday during the press conference before Ireland v Israel. "Your players called our players 'monkeys' during the match," an Israeli journalist says to Heimir Hallgrímsson, Ireland's head coach.

"That is completely untrue," Ireland's press officer interrupts. "Okay, we are ending the press conference here." When the journalist is asked to give back the microphone, he refuses: "You cannot take the microphone away from me. You cannot do that!"

"The players are not lying about it," he continues. "This is not a lie. This is what they are saying. This is a press conference. We were invited here, and we can ask questions." No answer followed, and the press conference ended there.