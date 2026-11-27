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Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has insisted his focus is on the team's collective performance rather than the individual numbers of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, ahead of Sunday's eagerly awaited Merseyside derby against Everton.

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The Spaniard spoke about the understanding starting to form between his players at Friday's pre-match press conference, according to Sky Sports: "For me, it's not just about Florian or Alex. If we play well, one of them will score a goal, set one up or produce great numbers. The most important thing is how these players help us to perform well."

He added: "If we create a lot of chances and play well in attack, there will be a player capable of scoring goals. We have shown good levels in possession in recent games, and I think we are improving a lot when we have the ball."

This will be Iraola's first Merseyside derby in charge of Liverpool, and he's well aware of what the fixture means to supporters and players alike: "I have never experienced this derby before, but you don't need long to realise that it's a big game for everyone involved. I'm very happy to be part of it and I hope I really enjoy it, but there is only one way to enjoy it, and that is by winning the game."

He continued: "Derbies are always different, regardless of where the two teams are in the table. The nature of the game is usually different, and you can feel that from the start."

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His players, he insisted, must be ready to handle the atmosphere: "We have to do our part, win the one-on-one duels and perform well. We have to be aware that it's a derby, and at the same time we need to be good on the ball and show our technical quality."

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Iraola drew on his own playing days, recalling the clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad: "I played in a lot of derbies, including a big one between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad. These games have a special character, just like here, because you have a lot of friends who support the rival team, and sometimes members of your family support them too."

And the bragging rights don't fade quickly: "These games last longer than others. It's not a match you play, talk about a little the following week and then it's over. The effect usually lasts a long time, and the winner keeps reminding the other side of the result for a long while. It's an enjoyable experience, and it will be my first game here, but I can feel that everyone wants to win it."

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Then there's Isak. The Swedish striker scored twice in the 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge in midweek , only days after missing chances against Manchester United, and Iraola has seen real progress: "He has definitely improved a lot, both in his movement with the ball and without it. He understands the press better now, and the more he understands that part of the game, the less distance he needs to cover running. That's one of the aspects we are working on."

He went on: "I also think we are making better use of him when we have possession, because he links the lines very well. He's a player with wonderful technical ability, so we shouldn't only use him to finish attacks. He can add a lot in the build-up too."

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He added: "If he helps us build attacks, some balls will reach him at the end. He understands everything and he wants to keep improving."

Iraola saved some of his warmest words for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, whose attacking contributions have given him the most goal involvements of any goalkeeper in Liverpool's history : "With all due respect to all the goalkeepers I have worked with, who were very good, I have not worked with a goalkeeper like Alisson until now. He is a role model in his position."

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The goals and assists, though, are a bonus: "Maybe assists and those kinds of things are not the main reason we value him, even though he has also scored a goal and made contributions like that. We value him because he gives us a lot of defensive solidity. He's in good form, and if he adds these little details to his game, that will be wonderful. He played a good pass to Alex, who in turn did a great job, but the most important thing is that Alisson is going through a good spell."

On the injury front, Iraola confirmed Cody Gakpo will miss the derby after picking up a muscle injury playing for the Netherlands against Germany: "Cody definitely won't be available. It's a muscle injury, so we have to wait until the recovery process is complete and the injury has healed. This type of injury usually takes two or three weeks, and he picked it up in the last game for the Netherlands against Germany."

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He wouldn't commit to a return date: "I don't usually like to put timeframes on players' returns from injury, because every case is different and some players recover more quickly. The injury isn't usually a big one, but there is a problem that needs time to heal."

Ryan Gravenberch's situation is less clear-cut: "I can't say he won't be available. This type of injury is difficult to deal with. It might not look serious, but the player feels pain. Sometimes his condition improves without you knowing why, and then he comes to training the next day and feels more pain."

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He concluded: "He is dealing with the situation and we are trying to help him, but the most important thing when he comes back is that he is pain-free, so that he can play with as much freedom as possible."