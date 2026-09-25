Iraola pushes Liverpool towards a new deal with Barcelona

Seven matches, five of them starts. That was all Ronald Araujo needed to start convincing Liverpool and coach Andoni Iraola that the gamble on him could pay off.

The Uruguayan defender joined the English side on loan from Barcelona until the end of the current season, with a non-mandatory purchase clause worth 55 million euros.

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Since arriving, Araujo has shown a striking ability to adapt, largely thanks to his versatility, according to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

A variety of roles

He began his Premier League journey as a centre-back, against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Then Iraola handed him a starting role at right-back against Ipswich Town, Fulham and Bournemouth, on top of his appearance in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and in the League Cup against Tottenham.

Iraola himself has highlighted Araujo's ability to fill more than one position, stressing how satisfied he is with the defender's level and attitude since he arrived at Anfield. That display against Atletico Madrid, where he set up a goal with a backheel, caught the eye of the fans and reinforced the sense that the loan could turn into more than a temporary fix.

The Catalan newspaper added: "Araujo's good start could push the sporting management (of Liverpool) to seriously consider completing the deal, should the Uruguayan defender maintain his level throughout the season."

Araujo remains tied to Barcelona until 2031, but he moved to England chasing a starting role, and so far he is getting it in abundance.

Media outlets close to the English club say the adaptation is going smoothly, and that using him at right-back has bolstered the team's defensive solidity.



