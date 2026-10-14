Liverpool thrashed LASK 6-3 in Austria on a night that swung between euphoria and anxiety, with the young talents exploding and the new signings shining in the Champions League.

Bradley Barcola was the standout. The Frenchman silenced every doubter with a complete hat-trick, while German team-mate Florian Wirtz pulled the strings, creating the opening goal and producing an exceptional first 45 minutes in a display of total dominance that brought Liverpool 26 shots.

Andoni Iraola could not hide his delight with the pair, telling reporters after the game: "I'm very happy for Bradley. You asked me yesterday about him and Florian not playing. They put in a brilliant performance and made the difference."

He added: "Barcola wasn't just a goalscorer, he was a constant threat with his runs in behind the defenders. You sense it in training when a player is at the peak of his concentration, and luckily for us he showed his usual level tonight. As for Wirtz, he was outstanding in possession, he played vital passes and helped us control the game with his free movement."

There was more history to come. Welshman Lewis Koumas became the second player aged 21 or under to score and assist in a single Champions League match in a Liverpool shirt, after Steven Gerrard. "A great win away from home," he said. "I'm excited to have scored my first goal in the Champions League."

Not everything went Liverpool's way. French defender Jeremie Jacquet signalled to the bench and asked to come off half an hour from the end, with Virgil van Dijk replacing him, raising fears of a recurrence of the injury he picked up during the recent international break.

But Iraola moved quickly to reassure the fans, confirming that he withdrew Jacquet and Ronald Araujo purely as a precaution given the congested schedule, and not because of a new injury.



