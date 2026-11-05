Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fenerbahce SK v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Iraola criticises Liverpool's players: we conceded three naive and chaotic goals against Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
Fenerbahce
Liverpool
Champions League
A. Iraola
Türkiye
England
Spain

Frustration grips the Spanish coach

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola tore into his side after Wednesday evening's 3-2 defeat away to Fenerbahce in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Iraola said in his post-match comments: "All three goals could have been avoided, but perhaps it was because of the noisy atmosphere. They were naive goals. Messy goals."

As reported by British newspaper "Daily Mail", he added: "Communication on the pitch was almost impossible, and it was difficult for me to give instructions."

The three set-piece goals clearly stung him most. "It's something we had been doing very well in the league, we had been doing very well until today," he said.

Next matches
COB

COB

Super Lig

08 Nov 2026

FB

FB

CRY

CRY

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

LIV

LIV

He continued: "We knew it was one of Fenerbahce's strengths. We conceded a goal from a free kick, a corner, and even from a long throw-in at the end."

Defeat made it two losses on the bounce for Liverpool, following a 1-0 home reverse to Arsenal. It was also the third Champions League match running in which they shipped three goals.

Fenerbahce handed Liverpool their first Champions League defeat of the season. Their tally stays frozen on 9 points, down in eighth place.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google