Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's manager, has declared his side ready for the anticipated clash against Bournemouth. His return to the Vitality Stadium will stir mixed emotions.

The Spaniard waded into the debate over Szoboszlai's goal against Tottenham, telling the Bournemouth match press conference: "I think we need a different word because I don't think it's a volley and I don't think it's a half-volley, I don't think it's a volley because the ball bounces, and I don't think it's a half-volley because a half-volley is when the ball's trajectory is going upwards for me and then you strike it and score, but this ball was like a bounce and then went up and then down again and he struck it, we need to find a third word I think."

Rio Ngumoha and Alex Scott's call-ups to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel also drew a warm response. "I'm very happy for both of them, they fully deserve it, they also went to help the national team before the tournament and I'm sure they did a good job, I can only speak well of both of them, a very deserved call-up and they are very ready, and I hope they enjoy it, yes," Iraola said.

Asked whether his side is more physically ready than Bournemouth, who played in the Europa League last Thursday, Iraola pointed to a rare edge. "Yes, I think we have an advantage, most of the time it has been the other way round, where we are the team that played last, and this time we played two days before the opponent even though we also played in midweek."

He added: "There should be an advantage for us, but also I know where we are going and I know the statistics they have there, not only at the stadium but in general, I think you see all the matches they have lost for a long time and you realise how difficult it is to beat Bournemouth, but I also assume I have the advantage that I know them very well, and they have the advantage that they know me very well so you never know who has the greater advantage in that regard."

Standing on the touchline at the Vitality Stadium again, after managing there until June, will hit close to home. "I think on the personal side I'm really looking forward to meeting them and hugging them, the players I love and the coaching staff I worked with and whom I appreciate very much, I was supporting them yesterday when they were playing their first European match and I wish them all the best, but there is another part which is the most important at the moment and that is that we need to go there and win and beat them and be as decisive as possible and leave all the talk for after the match," the Liverpool manager said.

Bradley Barcola's settling-in period came up next. "The more time he plays the better he becomes, he came in straight away without minutes in pre-season but in good shape, like all signings coming from other leagues he will need some time to adapt to the Premier League, but he is very used to playing high-level matches and I see him in a good place, yes," Iraola said of the summer arrival.

Ronald Araujo, on loan from Barcelona since the summer, has impressed his manager. "I'm very happy for him because the first time I spoke to him we knew each other but not personally, sometimes you speak to a player and you feel it straight away that it's a positive thing, I think he needed this kind of change in his career," Iraola said.

He continued: "He came with humility from a big club as an experienced player, we tell him we need you as a right-back he will play as a right-back and we need you as a centre-back he will play as a centre-back and we need him in another position I think he is ready to do that, physically too he has played more minutes than we expected given it is very early in the season."

He concluded: "He finishes matches in good condition and doesn't suffer from cramp, especially when you are a centre-back and you have to play out wide as a right-back the demands are different and it may be more difficult but he handles these efforts well, I love his spirit and now I'm pushing him to learn a little of the language, there is a good way for us to make use of his experience which is whether he can pass on to his team-mates a little of all the experience he has through communication but I assume that will take some time."



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