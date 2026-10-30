Simone Inzaghi faces a call over his wingers. The Al-Hilal boss is weighing up whether to hand a start to captain Salem Al-Dawsari or Netherlands international Crysencio Summerville for the Saudi Roshn League clash with Al-Fateh.

Al-Hilal host Al-Fateh tomorrow, Saturday, at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Inzaghi said: "An important match awaits us. We will try to win in order to stay on top, and Al-Fateh are an organised side whom we respect."

The Italian continued: "All matches have their importance and difficulty, and we want to put in a strong performance to please our fans. We train a great deal and seriously, and we are looking to improve on the matter of dealing with set-pieces."

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALF

On his injured players, he said: "The readiness of (Mohamed) Mohzari, (Sergej) Savic and (Ruben) Neves will be determined after today's training. Mohzari and Savic took part in yesterday's session, and Neves showed us progress in his readiness."

All three sat out Al-Hilal's last outing against Qatar's Al-Shamal in the third round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite, a 3-1 defeat for "the Boss".

Inzaghi went on: "I will see whom I will start the match with, Salem (Al-Dawsari) or (Crysencio) Summerville. I will decide that after today's training, especially in light of the absence of (Gabriel) Martinelli due to injury."

Martinelli misses out against Al-Fateh after picking up his injury during last Friday's 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

He signed off with a message for the Al-Hilal faithful: "Our supporters are our backbone, and we hope they attend and are present in large numbers in the stands, because that makes a difference for us."

Al-Hilal sit third in the Saudi League on 27 points, a point behind both Al-Qadsiah, who have played two more matches, and Al-Nassr, who have played one extra game.

Al-Fateh, meanwhile, arrive rock bottom of the chasing pack. They lie sixteenth on just 6 points from a single win and 3 draws, having lost 7 times.