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imago-sport-1081063591.jpgAbdullah Ahmed

Translated by

Inzaghi's new Al-Hilal: how they swept aside Al-Faisaly in an entertaining 45 minutes

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The Leader" showed a terrifying face to opponents

Al-Hilal served up an entertaining footballing feast in their first 45 minutes of the new Roshn League season, in a manner that few knew of them throughout last season under the leadership of their Italian manager Simone Inzaghi.

They ended the first half leading Al-Faisaly 3-0 at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the opening round of the Roshn League.

"The Leader" scored their three goals in just nine minutes. French striker Karim Benzema and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves converted two penalties, with Brazilian winger Malcom striking from inside the box in between.

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Possession told only part of the story. "The Leader" held 53% of the ball across the first half but proved ruthless with it, firing eight shots at Al-Faisaly's goal against just two the other way, according to Sofascore.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

Four of those efforts counted as dangerous chances, and Al-Hilal buried three of them for an expected goals figure of 2.16. They also forced five corners.

Last season told a different tale. "The Leader" too often laboured in attack and spurned simple openings. On the opening night of the new campaign, they made no such mistakes.

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