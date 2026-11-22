Share Follow GOAL on Google

Al-Hilal face a new Asian test with ambitions of continuing their pursuit of top spot, but Italian Simone Inzaghi does not want confidence in his players' abilities to become a factor that disrupts his plans against Uzbek side Neftchi.

Advertisement

Caught between chasing all three points and worries about fatigue among players back from international duty, the Italian will wait for the final training session before settling on his team. He knows full well this one may not be as straightforward as some expect.

Al-Hilal visit Uzbek side Neftchi tomorrow, Monday, in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage. The Saudi side want to extend their good run and strengthen their bid for top spot in the West group.

Inzaghi insists Al-Hilal are ready and says his side have prepared well. But he warned against underestimating opponents who will look to make the most of home advantage and their own supporters to get a result.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Italian said: "The team have completed their preparations for the match well, and we are aware of the opposition's strength and their determination to make every effort to win."

Advertisement Advertisement

The 50-year-old added: "Uzbek clubs have a good technical level, which is reflected in their regular participation in Asian competitions."

Related Topics

AFC Champions League Elite Matches Neftchi Fargona vs Al Hilal FanCode

Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli FanCode

Tractor vs Al-Wasl FanCode

Al-Ain vs Esteghlal FanCode

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent FanCode

Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Gharafa FanCode

Newcastle Jets vs Kashiwa Reysol FanCode

Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Beijing Guoan FanCode

Kyoto Sanga FC vs Pohang Steelers FanCode

Cong An Ha Noi vs Vissel Kobe FanCode



















Those words show Inzaghi knows what's coming. Games against Uzbek clubs demand real concentration, given their technical quality and obvious hunger to make their mark on the continental stage.

Fatigue complicates the Italian's plans

Inzaghi admitted some players could drop out of the starting line-up through fatigue after returning from duty with their national teams.

Advertisement

He has plenty of options, he explained, and treats every match on its own merits. For now the focus is solely on Neftchi, not the fixtures that follow.

Some of those back from international commitments may be tired, he said, and he'll make the final call on their involvement after the last training session, based on their physical condition and whether they're up to playing.

Advertisement

It's a real test for Inzaghi. He has to balance picking his first-choice players to keep the team strong against the risk of fielding players who haven't fully recovered their physical sharpness.

Kanno sends a warning to the opposition as Bounou turns heads

Mohamed Kanno insisted the team were ready too. The players know how tough this test will be, he said, having made a point of studying a number of the Uzbek side's matches to identify their strengths.

Advertisement

Kanno said: "We have completed our preparations for the match in full, and we are aware of how difficult it will be, having watched a number of the opposition's matches. We are looking to give everything we have in tomorrow's game to achieve the result we are aiming for."

The midfielder also spoke about the growth of Uzbek football: "Uzbek clubs and national teams have a strong technical level, even though the nature of the matches against them differs, but we come with a great desire to win tomorrow's match."

Advertisement

Al-Hilal's travelling party had already landed in the Uzbek city of Fergana to a striking welcome. Local fans crowded round the players for souvenir photos, and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou drew the most attention of all.

Tactical training ahead of the Asian test

Before flying out to Uzbekistan, Al-Hilal trained yesterday, Saturday, at the Al-Majdiya Sports Centre. The technical staff concentrated on tactical work before Inzaghi drilled a set of patterns he wants his side to execute in the match.

Advertisement

Al-Hilal want to come home with all three points and keep the pressure on the leaders. They sit second in the West group on 9 points, 3 behind Emirati side Al Ain, who top the table with 12.

With Inzaghi wary of both the opposition and fatigue, and his side eager to close in on the top, Neftchi looks a pivotal stop. The Saudi side can't afford to drop points if they're serious about mounting a strong challenge for top spot in their group.