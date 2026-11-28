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Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has expressed his satisfaction with his players' performance against Al-Ettifaq in the Roshn Saudi League, and explained the reason for his side's dip in the first half.

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Al-Hilal beat hosts Al-Ettifaq 3-1 on Saturday at the EGO Stadium in Dammam in round 13 of the Roshn Saudi League.

Inzaghi told his post-match press conference, as reported by Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat: "We performed well in both halves, we got an important win and we took all three points from this game."

Asked why his side dipped in the first half, he replied: "In the first half we played at a good tempo, but our opponents were good too."

He continued: "In the second half we worked on exploiting the drop in Al-Ettifaq's tempo. I'm satisfied with the team's performance and with getting the win after scoring two goals in the second half."

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The Italian also addressed reports of a study into increasing the number of foreign players in the Roshn Saudi League from next season.

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Inzaghi responded: "These are discussions for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and we will accept any decision made on this matter. But we have a number of foreign players, and in the end we will respect whatever is decided on this matter."

He saved special praise for right-back Mohammed Mahzari, who set up English striker Ollie Watkins for the opener and then played his part in the same player's second, Al-Hilal's third.

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He explained: "Mohammed Mahzari is an important player and he is having a wonderful season. We have Hamad Al-Yami, who was outstanding last season, but unfortunately he suffered a serious injury that kept him out."

Inzaghi signed off with an update on his current injury list, headed by captain Salem Al-Dawsari.

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He concluded: "Salem Al-Dawsari suffered an ankle injury and the medical staff decided to treat him. He is an important player for us, and we had a lot of absentees today, such as (Ruben) Neves, (Simon) Bouabre and (Nawaf) Al-Habashi."

Al-Hilal had announced on Friday that Al-Dawsari would miss the trip to Al-Ettifaq after he reported to the medical clinic at the Al-Majdiya Sports Centre with pain in his ankle joint.

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Surgery he underwent after playing for Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico has limited the captain to just three appearances this season: two from the bench and one start. He has scored once.

Then came a fresh knee injury before the last international break, which ruled him out of Saudi Arabia's camp in the Qatari capital, Doha, this November.

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He was back in Al-Hilal's group training last Saturday, once the international break had ended, but sat out the 2-2 draw with Uzbek side Neftchi last Monday in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Before this latest injury, everyone had expected Al-Dawsari to make the squad against Al-Ettifaq. Some reports even talked up a historic milestone awaiting him if he scored. Instead, injury kept him out.