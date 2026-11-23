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Striking comments from the Italian head coach

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Simone Inzaghi admits Al-Hilal are bitterly disappointed after throwing away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Uzbek club Neftchi Fergana in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Italian still insists the Saudi giants will challenge hard for every trophy this season.

Inzaghi spoke as supporters fumed over the result. Al-Hilal had been close to taking all three points. Goals from Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli put them two up at half-time, but they let the Uzbek side back into the game in the second half.

Keeping Al-Hilal's fans happy is always the aim, the coach explained: "Our goal is always to make our supporters happy, and we work on that every day. We know it is a very competitive tournament, but we are striving to be the best in Asia, in the Saudi league and in the King's Cup."

Read more: Video: Neftchi comeback denies Al-Hilal a thrilling Asian win!

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He added: "We want to be strong contenders in every competition, and we are well aware of how important they are to our supporters, including of course the AFC Champions League. We know how high their expectations are and how much they care about competing and winning titles."

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Captain Salem Al-Dawsari's absence from the Neftchi match needed explaining too. He had missed three days of training while attending the Asian awards ceremony, Inzaghi said, so the coaching staff chose to keep him in Riyadh to continue his training programme rather than send him on the long journey to Uzbekistan.

Three other players stayed behind in Riyadh under the same decision, part of managing the squad's situation and preparing for the upcoming matches. That went some way to explaining why the captain missed the continental fixture.

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Inzaghi made no attempt to hide his displeasure. The draw wasn't good enough for him or his staff, he insisted, and the team had been aiming to come away with all three points. He still praised the opposition, saying: "We are certainly not happy with this draw, either personally or from a technical point of view, and we feel the bitterness of it like a defeat. I congratulate our opponents on the fierceness they showed."

Al-Hilal were also without several important players: Metab Al-Harbi, Marcos Leonardo, Salem Al-Dawsari and Bouabre. Inzaghi felt they could have given the team extra options during the match, though he insisted his players had performed well for long spells.

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He traced the collapse back to the first half. Al-Hilal could have scored more than two goals before the break but failed to take the chances that would have settled the match. Neftchi pulled one back early in the second half, then equalised through an own goal.

It was a tough, physical match with plenty of challenges, he concluded. The opposition fought for every ball and denied Al-Hilal the space they needed, and he admitted there was regret within the squad at failing to make the most of their lead and secure the win.