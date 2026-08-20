Inzaghi delivers a blow to 3 talents at Al-Hilal: what's the story?

Al-Hilal have sorted out the futures of several of their young players, registering French forward Simon Boiabri and Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek in the under-21 squad for the new season. The move hands the coaching staff extra options to call upon in the weeks ahead.

According to a special source for " Arriyadiyah ", registering Boiabri and Akcicek with the under-21 team lets them feature in the "Joei" elite league. Current regulations still leave the door open to a first-team call-up.

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All of this follows the postponement of a rule that would have limited the additional player list to Saudis and those born in Saudi Arabia. Officials have pushed back that measure until the 2028-2029 season, giving Al-Hilal far greater scope to register and use their young foreign players.

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Right-back Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh, who joined Al-Hilal earlier in the current summer window, also made the list. He becomes one of the players registered for the under-21 team, alongside several of those who took part in the club's training camp in Austria.

Saud Haroun, Rayan Al-Ghamdi, Saad Al-Mutairi, Abdulaziz Jarmoush, Saleh Barnawi and Ibrahim Al-Hamlan complete the list. Al-Hilal want to give these players more room to develop and compete in the under-21 category.

Al-Hilal signed Akcicek from Turkey's Fenerbahce in August 2025 on a four-year deal. They landed Boiabri last February from Neom, tying him down until the summer of 2029.

The arrangement gives Al-Hilal greater flexibility with their young talents. They can use the players in the under-21 league while keeping the option of promotion to the first team, a move that fits neatly into "the Leader's" strategy of developing their players and keeping options wide across the squad.