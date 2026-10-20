Inzaghi declares a state of emergency before Al Hilal's Asian clash in Doha

Al-Hilal snatched a precious win over Al-Hazm with an 89th-minute strike, but Italian coach Simone Inzaghi could not hide his annoyance at a festival of missed chances. His side deserved the points, he insisted, yet endured 89 minutes of attacking struggle before fortune finally smiled on them.

Inzaghi confirmed his players deserved the 1-0 win over Al-Hazm on Monday in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League, played at the Kingdom Arena.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli settled the contest with a very late goal in the 89th minute, lifting the Blues back to top spot on 24 points.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Inzaghi said: "The players deserved the win based on what they produced, but the missed chances were annoying."

He reached for the numbers to illustrate the extent of the attacking struggle. "We had 21 shots on goal, and were lucky with only one of them," he added, thanking his players for their effort, focus and great physical output throughout the match.

Contingency plan: from Dammam to Doha

Inzaghi also looked ahead, stressing the importance of Friday's fixture against Al-Qadsiah in the 11th round. Winning it, he insisted, is essential to holding on to top spot in the Roshn League.

The coach then revealed an exhausting travel schedule. "We will travel to Dammam to face Al-Qadsiah, and most likely we will stay there to depart for Doha in order to play in the AFC Champions League Elite," he said.

A difficult away fixture against Al-Shamal of Qatar awaits on 27 October in the third round of the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite. The journey begins in Riyadh, passes through the Eastern Province and ends in the Qatari capital.



