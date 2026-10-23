Simone Inzaghi has gone for the throat. The Al-Hilal manager has unleashed his fearsome attacking trident for the top-of-the-table clash against Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal travel to face Al-Qadsiah today, Friday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Leading the line is a fiery foreign trio: wingers Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil and Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, flanking England striker Ollie Watkins.

Inzaghi then sprang a surprise. He dropped Mohamed Kanno to the bench and handed Nasser Al-Dawsari a midfield start alongside Serbian Sergej Milinković-Savić and Portugal's Rúben Neves.

Kanno is not the only big name among the substitutes. Saudi winger Salem Al-Dawsari is also there, back in contention after a long injury lay-off, as is fellow Saudi winger Sultan Mandash.

Third in the Saudi League on 24 points, Al-Hilal sit a single point behind Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr, who have both played an extra match.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defence: Mohammed Mahzari - Kalidou Koulibaly - Hassan Tambakti - Theo Hernández

Midfield: Rúben Neves - Sergej Milinković-Savić - Nasser Al-Dawsari

Attack: Gabriel Martinelli - Ollie Watkins - Crysencio Summerville