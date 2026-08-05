Intriguing clause: details of Salah's contract with Trabzonspor

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah officially completed his transfer to Turkey's Trabzonspor on Wednesday, beginning a new chapter in his sporting career.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years at the Anfield fortress, a spell packed with individual and collective honours.

Trabzonspor become the seventh club of Salah's career, following Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma and Liverpool.

Turkish newspaper "AKSAM" has revealed the details of the deal, reporting that the Egyptian signed a two-year contract with the club.

The paper says Salah will pocket 17 million euros a year at Trabzonspor.

One clause stands out. Salah will take 20% of the revenue from the sale of any products carrying his name or image.

Besiktas had opened talks with Salah earlier in the current summer window, but a disagreement over the financial terms killed the move.