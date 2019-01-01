Inter's Asamoah reflects on Chievo Verona win in Champions League bid

The 30-year-old looks back on the Nerazzurri's victory in the Italian Serie A on Monday

Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah was delighted after his side's 2-0 home triumph over Verona in the Italian on Monday.

The Nerazzurri's hopes of grabbing a spot received a major boost by with the win, which puts them third on the table with two more rounds of matches to go.

Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic got the decisive goals at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

"This win is very important for us so that we can reach our goal but we still have two games left," Asamoah, who lasted for the entirety of the game, said as reported by his club's official website.

"I’m happy with the result, we couldn’t drop points today. It’s a deserved win.

"We’ll now keep working to finish well and get in the Champions League.

"It wasn’t easy against Chievo, we showed what we can do on the pitch to get the result."

Inter will confirm their Champions League qualification should they beat second-placed in a matchday 37 showdown on Sunday.

"It won’t be easy against Napoli, but we can reach our goal with this attitude," Asamoah added.

"There are two games left, we can’t wait for results from other teams but we have to go there and play our own game."

Asamoah, who joined Inter from last summer, has been a key member of the Nerazzurri's set-up this season.

He has so far made 30 league appearances, starting in all but two of those games.