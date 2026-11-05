Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football on Thursday has shattered one of the Al-Nassr star's cherished dreams with Portugal.

The Portugal captain announced his retirement from the international game in stunning fashion, having previously insisted he wanted to carry on. In doing so, he follows his historic rival Lionel Messi, who called time roughly a month earlier.

Back in September, Ronaldo faced the media ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash with Wales and vowed to keep going in pursuit of two fresh milestones.

"My goal is to score the 1,000th goal of my career and to be crowned with the UEFA Nations League title," Ronaldo said.

Asked which shirt he hoped to score that 1,000th goal in, he made no secret of his dream: to reach the landmark with Portugal.

That dream is gone. Following his international retirement, Ronaldo can now only reach the 1,000-goal mark in an Al-Nassr shirt.