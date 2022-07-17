Internal conflict at LA Galaxy? Defender Williams blasts club's 'frustrating' selfish play during slump

The side is in danger of missing out on the play-offs after an alarming slump in form

LA Galaxy and Republic of Ireland defender Derrick Williams appeared to reveal dressing room discontent with a withering criticism of the performances of some of his MLS team-mates. The Galaxy are struggling so far in the 2022 season, winning just eight of their opening league games while crashing out of the US Open Cup to USL side Sacramento Republic.

And Williams suggested that the current funk was down to certain players failing to follow instructions when they take the field.

What did Williams say?

“We’re not playing as a team. There’s a lot of people playing as individuals,” former Blackburn Rovers man Williams complained to Spectrum Sportsnet.

“The manager gives us clear instructions and there’s times where people don’t want to do that. It’s frustrating.

“I feel for the staff because they put so much work in and then when it comes to the game, some people just have their own agendas.

"It’s frustrating and we can’t just keep going on like this because it’s not good enough and we’re sick of losing. It’s just not good enough.”

Can Galaxy break out of slump?

The 2022 campaign started positively for the Galaxy with six wins in their opening 10 games.

Since then, however, and particularly following the June international break, results have taken a steep downturn, leaving the side on the verge of missing out on the play-offs.

Article continues below

Their last six MLS outings have yielded six defeats, including a derby reverse at the hands of LAFC, as well as elimination from the Open Cup.

The Galaxy will now end the weekend outside of the play-offs, with either the Portland Timbers or Vancouver Whitecaps set to pass them depending on the the result of Sunday's clash.

Further reading