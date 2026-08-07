Interference in management: the story of the clause that ousted Nawaf Al-Aqidi from Al-Nassr

Press reports have revealed the condition Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi set to remain with Al-Nassr next season, a demand that sealed his departure.

Al-Nassr have agreed to sell Al-Aqidi to Al-Fateh during the current summer transfer window, according to earlier reports, after talks to renew his contract collapsed.

Saudi journalist Abdullah Al-Marzouq revealed why. The renewal negotiations stalled over a condition set by the goalkeeper, one that struck at the very core of the club's administrative work.

Al-Aqidi told Al-Nassr they must not sign another foreign goalkeeper for as long as he stayed with the team. That demand sank the talks.

Al-Nassr are now negotiating with Al-Fateh for a fee in exchange for Al-Aqidi, plus their Saudi goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan and right-back Saeed Baatiyah.

A product of Al-Nassr's own academy, Al-Aqidi, 26, was promoted to the first team in 2019 but never nailed down a starting spot. He went out on loan to Al-Tai in 2022, then to Al-Fateh in 2025.

He began last season as the starting goalkeeper for "Al-Alami", but a run of errors in midseason sent him back to the bench. The two matches against Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal in the Roshn League proved especially costly.

The young goalkeeper lost his place in the Saudi national team too. Mistakes in the friendly against Egypt last March cost him, leaving veteran Mohammed Al-Owais to guard Saudi Arabia's goal at the 2026 World Cup instead.