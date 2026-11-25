Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Pio Esposito reminds Jurgen Klinsmann of Aldo Serena.

The former German striker played for both Inter and Stuttgart, who meet in the Champions League at San Siro, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "At the moment, Pio Esposito is a step ahead of Nicolò Tresoldi, but Tresoldi has enormous talent. We'll see in the coming months whether he can make the step up, but I really think he can. Having him would be hugely important for both nations, Italy and Germany, but decisions like that have to come from the heart. They're personal and must be respected."

"I'm crazy about Pio Esposito. He's a joy to watch. To me, he resembles Aldo Serena: he's always in the right place, strong and clever at holding up the ball and scoring. I was better at spotting space, ran a lot and could go left or right: I'm a bit more like Thuram, let's say."

"Chivu has three heavyweights up front: as well as Pio, Thuram has found his rhythm again and, little by little after his injury, Lautaro will get back to the level we know. It's November. This team needs to be in contention in the spring, when things really pick up pace."

Advertisement Advertisement

"As long as you're playing in every competition, especially the Champions League, it's good to have three exceptional players and rotate them a little. With so many matches, you can't just keep relying on one starting pair. But if you're knocked out, you risk unsettling the group a little because all three are rightly ambitious and want to play all the time. And who do you leave out? Marcus has unique qualities, Lautaro is the face of Inter and Pio makes Italy happy."

"Fuhrich reminds me a little of my great friend Alessandro Bianchi: you never know which way he'll go, he's always capable of causing problems and providing lots of assists."

"I became a real footballer at Stuttgart, and my last memory there is the 1989 UEFA Cup final defeat to Napoli: we could have won, but the difference was Diego Armando Maradona. I still remember him juggling the ball in the warm-up. We were dazzled."